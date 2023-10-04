RELEASE DATE & OCTOBER UPDATE: SECRET BOSS

Greetings everyone!

Today we can finally announce that Shattered Heaven is leaving Early Access on NOVEMEBR 8TH!

The full release will include the Campaign, Ascension Mode, new languages & a few improvements and balance tweaks we will release on patch day!



We will release more content and patches in the months after release - and we will continue evaluating and working on your feedback!



Today's update introduces a few tweaks to Ascension Mode including a big quality of life regarding smelting cards.

But - most importantly - we are introducing a new, secret boss!

This boss was designed as a collaboration of one of our most important supporters during our Kickstarter campaign - thank you Scott!

To unlock this boss, you will need to delve deep into Ascension and unlock the advanced cycles... and find out how to unlock this new challenge yourself!

BALANCE & FIXES

Added 3 free Smelt at the start of every dungeon after Naraka in Ascension Mode .

We realized that the amount of Neutral cards you could get in Ascension Mode could be too overwhelming.

For this reason, everytime you enter a new dungeon after the first one (Naraka), you will be offered 3 free smelt to use as you see fit.

Fixed a few bugs regardings events in Ascension Mode

Fixed a few typos and localization errors

Fixed a bug with certain achievements not triggering in New Game +

Added new Achievements tied to Ascension

As always, we look forward to your feedback - especially now in this last month of Early Access!

We thank you for your support during these last months and we can't wait for the full release!