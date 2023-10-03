Red Tether Version 1.300 (Harpoon Hunt)

New Stuff

-Added 3 new variants per wave (135 total). This new d-route waves are unique to the Scrapyard, Chemical Spill, Charged Nebula and EM Industrial Zone.

-Some waves now spawn with reinforcement markers that add additional enemies to the wave after a considerable delay. Smaller ships arrive faster.

-On rare occasions, you can now encounter one of 14 V-FISH after a wave.

-Stick V-FISH with your harpoon and reel them in to catch them. But beware, you need to tire them out first by dragging them down, until then they can easily outrun you.

-Catching V-FISH yields one of 14 powerful bio-mechanical upgrades.

-Added unlockable squid companion that chills on the title area and likes to play catch with you.

-Added an additional upgrade that helps with getting more fish encounters.

-Added new black boxes with V-FISH lore, as well as data sheets for each V-FISH

-Added V-FISH item database (all north of your main dock).

-Added compacted scrap asteroid variant that mostly appear in the Scrapyard and EM Industrial Zone (lower collision damage, but creates debris on destruction).

Balancing

-Tesseract Heatsink now also grants +10% engine heat capacity.

-When engine overheat is enabled, boost ignition now causes minor engine heat.

-Bomber damage VS hostile reduced (16-->8).

-Brawler Class HP reduced (105-->40) and armor increased (2-->8).

-Added rip resistance to laser attachments (0-->10).

-Adapting Fender shield gain now triggers on less damage taken (100-->50).

-Jump Markers fade in faster now.

-Several other minor balance changes.

Fixes

-Fixed a problem with zone 5 playlist overtaking soundtrack for zone 4.

-Fixed Collector Sockets unable to accept magnetic generators.

-Fixed a problem with how Gravit Lasso pull movement.

-Fixed dying on title screen deleting your current saved run.

-Fixed erogenous float text when exiting a certain boss fight.

-Fixed some problems related to ship swapping on title with multi-shot enabled.

-Fixed acid never wearing off on enemy attachments.

-Fixed sawblade sounds not stopping in certain situations.

-Fixed Thermal Threading triggering on single hull tethers.

-Various other fixes.