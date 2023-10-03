Deliver Us Mars | Update 2.0

Dear Astronauts,

Today we present to you with great pride our Deliver Us Mars 2.0 update that has improved a wealth of issues and addressed feedback from our players in the PC, PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. In secret, through the challenging waves of being an independent studio, we’ve been focused on making sure this update is the greatest we’ve done so far. We want to make it clear that we've heard you in the tweaks we’ve made, and we also have some exciting new features as a way to celebrate this huge milestone. We are very thankful for all your comments and the amount of heartwarming messages you send us every day. This update is for you, the players, as you are more important to us than anyone else, and we hope you enjoy what we’ve accomplished here.



Here’s a snippet of the long list of prominent issues and fixes delivered:

Cinematic pause functionality;

Enhanced lighting passes throughout the entire game (levels and cinematics);

The climbing system now shows a deflect reaction when hitting an unclimbable surface, additionally, it will not allow the player to slam into the air;

Improved virtual texture loading times on landscapes and other assets;

Q and E to roll rebind and WASD individual keys rebind instead of presets;

HDR Support;

A broad wealth of improvements across textures, animations and general quality of life.

As a gift, we want to introduce you to some really cool features and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do:

Raytracing Translucency is now available throughout the game;

A very exciting Photo Mode has been added!

Besides broadly improving on Deliver Us Mars, our team has spent countless hours making the coolest shots throughout the game, and we are very interested in seeing what you will make of this! Seeing the player’s perspective through this lens is very exciting to us, and it makes you re-discover the game in a whole new way. Definitely send us all your shots, pictures and messages, we would love to hear everything you have to say as we will finally be more active on our forums and other channels to talk more directly to you.

All that’s left to say is, enjoy your flight to the stars!

Koen Deetman CEO, Game Director

And from everyone in the KeokeN Interactive team