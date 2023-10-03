Time to celebrate a next update!

Hey witches,

Coming soon to Fern Island near you, a fresh batch of new, amazing content! Wondering how you'll be able to celebrate?

With festivals!

It is time to introduce the first two annual festivals, during which townspeople cultivate their traditions and commemorate various magical creatures living among them on the island. During paffti festival, wood and stone figurines will be hidden somewhere in the town. Meanwhile, for the Nili festival, it’s a good idea to carry some acorns or any other small, throwable objects.

And hangouts!

Want to know more about townspeople? Now you can spend time with them! Five new hangout events contribute new recipes, including the long-awaited one. Time to talk about flowers, admire growing mushrooms, learn history or attend rehearsal of that one band we all wanted to hear from!

And new outfits!

New update introduces tailoring! First bunch of clothes that are craftable and dyeable! Ready to cosplay as Miruta? Who says a witch cannot be the mayor?

And… insects!?

A new hotel on the island? Dozens of new hotels on the island!? How? Who built them, when? Oh! These are insect hotels. Starting from these updates, you can find places on the island where you can catch all sorts of butterflies, beetles, praying mantises and grasshoppers! Grab a bugnet (the better one!) and go hunting.

Anton doesn’t like it, but Patrice definitely does.

And memories!

This is the day of the museum's grand opening! From now on, you can donate bones, crystals and artifacts to the exhibit. Urushu will gladly accept your generosity and repay you with unique rewards, among which the most important one is… the new unique outfit!

New exciting stuff is coming, but that’s not all! It’s just the preparations for something even bigger, which will come with future updates. Stay tuned!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio Team

