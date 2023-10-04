Update 1.0.8 is Here!

We're continuing to work on improving the game, making it accessible and fun for everybody. One thing we thought is important is replaying earlier universes once you conquer them: they may look way too simple, but now we have a solution for that!

Resurrection will only restore 20 HP, not the full HP

Added 2 new "Extra" difficulty modifiers "Impossible Mode", which will severely increase difficulty on any universe. So if you wanted to replay Universes 2 or 3 but it was too easy, you can now turn these on (one or both) for some extreme challenge.

Added another "Extra" difficulty modifier: "Mad Clock", which increases game speed by 25% (used to be a standard universe 6 modifier pre-1.0)

Some earlier universes will have somewhat simplier enemies, while for universe 6 (max difficulty) some enemies will be replaced by an elite version of the same enemy. This is currently work in progress, we'll try to add more elite enemies as time allows.

Adjusted the way enemies grow in power in later biomes, this scales with the universe (so very little changes on universe 1 and max changes on universe 6)

There was a bug with how Perks are generated (choices you get on level up), they should be "properly random" now. As a result, you should get a much better variety now. Some of the perk icons are missing, we're working on them.

Nerfed passive energy generation (meta upgrades), you should no longer be able to use your special energy non-stop.