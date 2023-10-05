Comfort Zone Update is here!

Dear cosmonauts,

We are thrilled to introduce the latest update for Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station, designed to enhance your gaming experience. 👨‍🚀👩‍🚀

Comfort Zone update, as the name suggests, is intended to make your swinging time more comfortable. At the heart of our concern is your ease of performing incredible stunts in the game and this update aims to make it even better, smoother and more spectacular 🎉

Here's what's in store for you 👇

⭐ Multiple Vignette Options: We've added various vignette settings, allowing you to focus effortlessly on the most crucial aspects of the environment;

⭐ Crosshair Enhancements (Left / Right Marking):

Aiming just got smoother with improved crosshair options, making your shots more accurate;

⭐ Offset Improvement during Equipment Usage:

We've fine-tuned the offset for equipment use, ensuring a seamless experience;

⭐ Language Flexibility:

Choose from different subtitle and user interface languages to tailor the game to your preferences;

⭐ Saving Indicator:

Stay informed with our new saving indicator, ensuring you always know when your progress is being saved.

We'd also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your warm reception of Yupitergrad 2, along with the reviews and comments you've provided. Rest assured, we're committed to further developing the game, so keep an eye out for more updates and exciting news from us!

Thank you for being a part of our cosmic journey 🚀

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1969000/Yupitergrad_2_The_Lost_Station/?beta=1