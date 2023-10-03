Gravity Circuit - Patch 1.0.8

Update Notes for Gravity Circuit 1.0.8
Speedrun Mode Unlocked!
- Ready to take on the challenge of speedrunning? Now you can with our new Speedrun mode!
- To unlock this feature, either finish the game with cleared save data or enter a cheat code at the File Select screen: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Up, Down, Burst!
- Speedrun mode allows you to skip various cutscenes and interactions for a smoother gameplay experience.
- You have full control over when to toggle this mode, and it works seamlessly with both new and existing save files.
Loadout Customization
- Introducing the ability to create and switch between three unique loadouts, complete with booster chips and techniques, right from the pause menu!
- Now you can tailor your loadouts to suit different situations!
Stage-Specific Civilian Tracker
- Keeping track of your heroic endeavors is easier than ever before! Check out the new in-stage tracker in the pause menu, which shows how many civilians you have rescued in a particular stage.
- No more guessing - quickly identify which rescues you might have missed to ensure no one is left behind.
Training Room
- Get ready to level up your skills with some exciting Training Room opportunities! You can seek the room out at the HQ.
Performance Enhancements:
- We've also included various small stability improvements to make your gaming experience even smoother.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/858710/Gravity_Circuit/
Changed files in this update