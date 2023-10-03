 Skip to content

Gravity Circuit update for 3 October 2023

Gravity Circuit - Patch 1.0.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for Gravity Circuit 1.0.8

Speedrun Mode Unlocked!

  • Ready to take on the challenge of speedrunning? Now you can with our new Speedrun mode!
  • To unlock this feature, either finish the game with cleared save data or enter a cheat code at the File Select screen: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Up, Down, Burst!
  • Speedrun mode allows you to skip various cutscenes and interactions for a smoother gameplay experience.
  • You have full control over when to toggle this mode, and it works seamlessly with both new and existing save files.

Loadout Customization

  • Introducing the ability to create and switch between three unique loadouts, complete with booster chips and techniques, right from the pause menu!
  • Now you can tailor your loadouts to suit different situations!

Stage-Specific Civilian Tracker

  • Keeping track of your heroic endeavors is easier than ever before! Check out the new in-stage tracker in the pause menu, which shows how many civilians you have rescued in a particular stage.
  • No more guessing - quickly identify which rescues you might have missed to ensure no one is left behind.

Training Room

  • Get ready to level up your skills with some exciting Training Room opportunities! You can seek the room out at the HQ.

Performance Enhancements:

  • We've also included various small stability improvements to make your gaming experience even smoother.

