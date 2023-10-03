 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coloring Pixels update for 3 October 2023

A Third Free Bonus Book image!

Share · View all patches · Build 12344007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A New Free Bonus Book image!

To celebrate our Kickstarter going live RIGHT NOW we are sharing a 3rd free Bonus book Image for you to enjoy!


https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

Our Kickstarter is live now!

The Kickstarter Campaign for our newest game project, Skystead Ranch, is live now!

We need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. If you act quickly we can unlock more rewards for Coloring Pixels players, if we hit our goal in the first 24 hours, we will make the next Coloring Pixels DLC Free for everyone!

Thank you for your support. 💖

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes V1.19.3

New Features

  • New Free Bonus book image
  • Swapped the Coloring Pixels Competiton button for a Kickstarter button on the main menu
  • Added a Kickstarter message to the Exit Screen

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Updated the Patreon Credits

Changed files in this update

Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link