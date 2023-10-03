 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit update for 3 October 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.6.5.2 updated on Oct 03, 2023.

  • Fixed an issue where the resolution dropdown menu would not update in real time after exiting Photo Mode.
  • Other bug fixes and improvements.

