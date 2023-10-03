10/3/2023 PAtch

Made the Divemaster replace / remove his regulator also now + shrank the size of the BCD and Scuba tank a little bit!
Cheers
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Made the Divemaster replace / remove his regulator also now + shrank the size of the BCD and Scuba tank a little bit!
Cheers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update