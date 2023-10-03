 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bodies of Water VR update for 3 October 2023

10/3/2023 PAtch

Share · View all patches · Build 12343969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made the Divemaster replace / remove his regulator also now + shrank the size of the BCD and Scuba tank a little bit!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link