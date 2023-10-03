10/3/2023
Patch v0.6.1b consists of mostly small bug fixes along with a few small UI additions and functionality changes.
User Interface
- Changed the position of the confirm panel on the quest log.
- Added a checkmark indicator to the Dungeon Panel to indicate when heroes have entered the dungeon and are awaiting other group members.
- Added an “Unstuck” button to the Dungeon Panel that will show up when heroes are able to loot a dungeon. When pressed, all heroes able to loot that dungeon will do so.
Developer Note: This feature was added in due to an instance of heroes being stuck at “Looting”. We were currently unable to replicate this issue on our end and are in further investigation as to the rare cause of this. This is a temporary feature and will be removed when all instances of this bug have been removed.
Functionality
- Moved the receiving of the first Star Coin to be directly after creating a guild.
- Added additional information to the Hero AI when selecting a town or gathering/fishing node to visit in an attempt to decrease deaths from world mobs.
- Decreased the max possible weight required for a delivery.
Bugs
- Fixed a bug that caused Craft Orders to be able to completed in another saved Realm when switching.
