Fixed a set of crashes related to switching scenes after opening certain menus.
Fixed a crash related to switching from the Camp to the World Map.
Untamed Tactics update for 3 October 2023
Hotfix 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a set of crashes related to switching scenes after opening certain menus.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1538902 Depot 1538902
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1538903 Depot 1538903
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update