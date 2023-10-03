 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Untamed Tactics update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 7

Share · View all patches · Build 12343931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a set of crashes related to switching scenes after opening certain menus.
Fixed a crash related to switching from the Camp to the World Map.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1538902 Depot 1538902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1538903 Depot 1538903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link