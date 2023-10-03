 Skip to content

Stampede: Racing Royale update for 3 October 2023

Final Steam Playtest Begins October 11 - and See You at EGX!

Heyyy everyone,

So ,you already know our dev team is hard at work prepping Stampede: Racing Royale for Early Access on November 2, but we’re here with exciting news on stuff to keep you occupied until then!

First up: our next Steam Playtest will take place from October 11-15. Get ahead of the curve and be able to say you were there before Early Access. Want to make sure your voice is heard? Want to help Stampede become the racing game of your dreams? [Hit the green 'Request Access' button on our Steam page](bit.ly/StampedeSteam ) - or if you've done that already, check your Library on October 11.

Alongside the third playtest, we’re super excited to be taking Stampede: Racing Royale to EGX! Taking place next week at the ExCeL in London, we’ll be in the Rezzed area as part of the Secret Mode stand. Attendees will be able to take Stampede for a spin, and participate in the Steam Playtest against the globe. If you’re heading to EGX, come say hi to our team, enjoy the playtest, and look out for more surprises…

The third playtest remains an early, work-in-progress version of the game with a limited feature set. We’ll share full patch notes ahead of its release, but the changes from August’s playtest focus around technical and performance improvements.

When Early Access begins, we’ll be rolling out a host of brand new features and content including Seasons, special events, challenges, new customisation items, and much more. We’ll be sharing full details and first looks later this month. You know the drill: [Wishlist the game](bit.ly/StampedeSteam ) and follow our official socials to stay in the loop.

Thanks folks: see you on the track! <3

