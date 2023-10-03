- Add a character deletion confirmation popup.
- Improve the quest "Defeat of the Sewer's Outcasts 1" in the underground city.
- Fix occasional game freezes when unlocking Steam achievements.
ROOT update for 3 October 2023
ROOT_v2023.0.0.2
