ROOT update for 3 October 2023

ROOT_v2023.0.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add a character deletion confirmation popup.
  2. Improve the quest "Defeat of the Sewer's Outcasts 1" in the underground city.
  3. Fix occasional game freezes when unlocking Steam achievements.

