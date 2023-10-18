Update to version 1.2.3563

Full Changelog:

• CHANGED: tweaked double-push tutorial

• FIXED: mouseclicks get lost when moving the mouse too far on Windows 11

• FIXED: text stays on screen when skipping a cutscene

• FIXED: infrequent glitches in ingame UI

• FIXED: achievements are not updated when improving a level from A to S with a slower time

• FIXED: checkpoints-display sometimes doesn't get greyed out in replays

• FIXED: focus is lost in "really quit?" message when clicking the background

• FIXED: potential graphics glitch in the background in level "Chapel of Doom"