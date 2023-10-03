Release Notes for 10/03/2023

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.7

General Updates:

Updated the main menu with a fresh and modern look for a more user-friendly experience.

Revamped experience points (EXP) allocation when adventuring alone. You now receive more EXP for solo gameplay.

Officially renamed the shopkeeper character to "Alfredo" throughout the game world for consistency.

Updated the Spark ability tooltip and increased font size for improved readability.

Hover your mouse over enemies during battles to view their tooltips, providing essential information about their stats and abilities.

Character Balancing:

Boosted Aioli's base attack, making the character more formidable in combat.

Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue causing cabbages to become stuck or locked in certain situations. Cabbages should now behave as expected for a smoother gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy these updates and improvements in this latest version of the game!