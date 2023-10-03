 Skip to content

Monster Path update for 3 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/03/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12343818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.7

General Updates:

  • Updated the main menu with a fresh and modern look for a more user-friendly experience.
  • Revamped experience points (EXP) allocation when adventuring alone. You now receive more EXP for solo gameplay.
  • Officially renamed the shopkeeper character to "Alfredo" throughout the game world for consistency.
  • Updated the Spark ability tooltip and increased font size for improved readability.
  • Hover your mouse over enemies during battles to view their tooltips, providing essential information about their stats and abilities.

Character Balancing:

  • Boosted Aioli's base attack, making the character more formidable in combat.

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved an issue causing cabbages to become stuck or locked in certain situations. Cabbages should now behave as expected for a smoother gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy these updates and improvements in this latest version of the game!

