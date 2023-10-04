Update Out Now - Bug Fixes and Optimisation

Hello all,
We've just launched an update which fixes a handful of bugs and continues to improve multiplayer optimisation. This is part of our continued efforts to improve the core game quality and experience. As always, your feedback and bug reports are very helpful, so keep them coming!
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Multiplayer optimizations
- NPC speeding vehicles increased and fixed sandbox menu speeding option
- For some save configurations random vehicles could get stuck loading
- Tow truck stuck in vehicle menu
- Ban data adjustments for additional filter
- Microphone selection added to Audio Settings menu in game
- When using the vehicle menu, the player vehicle will now spawn at the nearest supported station
What's Next?
Late 2023
Mission Editor
Bug fixes and improvements
Early 2024
K9 for Police and Fire Departments
AI Backup
We look forward to continuing to enhance Flashing Lights and add new content and hope you're looking forward to it too! Thanks for your continued support!
The Flashing Lights Team
