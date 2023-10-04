Update Out Now - Bug Fixes and Optimisation

Hello all,

We've just launched an update which fixes a handful of bugs and continues to improve multiplayer optimisation. This is part of our continued efforts to improve the core game quality and experience. As always, your feedback and bug reports are very helpful, so keep them coming!

Patch Notes

Fixes

Multiplayer optimizations

NPC speeding vehicles increased and fixed sandbox menu speeding option

For some save configurations random vehicles could get stuck loading

Tow truck stuck in vehicle menu

Ban data adjustments for additional filter

Microphone selection added to Audio Settings menu in game

When using the vehicle menu, the player vehicle will now spawn at the nearest supported station

What's Next?

Late 2023

Mission Editor

Bug fixes and improvements

Early 2024

K9 for Police and Fire Departments

AI Backup

We look forward to continuing to enhance Flashing Lights and add new content and hope you're looking forward to it too! Thanks for your continued support!

The Flashing Lights Team