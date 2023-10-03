 Skip to content

Digs update for 3 October 2023

new towers!

Digs update for 3 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

I have published a new update for Digs. In this update, I've added 3 new orb upgrades. Now you can purchase and use the damage/fire rate/range stones, which will give a relevant boost to your towers. They will be critical for your strategies.

I've also added resolution settings and fixed some widescreen problems.

Now the tutorial and the first 2 levels start with bigger spaces, while other levels will remain the same.

There are also some improvements in the tutorial scene.

More fixes and updates coming in a week.

Keep digging!!

