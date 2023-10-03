- Added dynamic music for boss battles.
- Changed Fire sub weapon to right-click and Fire sub turrets to spacebar.
- Now AI considers the player as an obstacle and will no longer try to push you!
- Remade the action instructions in the garage ui.
- When reloading with the R key, sub weapons will also be reloaded.
- Reduced recoil of M12.
- Fixed the issue with abnormal sub weapon ammo count after player death.
- Fixed a bug where music volume would sometimes be incorrect.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 3 October 2023
0.3.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update