多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 3 October 2023

0.3.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added dynamic music for boss battles.
  • Changed Fire sub weapon to right-click and Fire sub turrets to spacebar.
  • Now AI considers the player as an obstacle and will no longer try to push you!
  • Remade the action instructions in the garage ui.
  • When reloading with the R key, sub weapons will also be reloaded.
  • Reduced recoil of M12.
  • Fixed the issue with abnormal sub weapon ammo count after player death.
  • Fixed a bug where music volume would sometimes be incorrect.

