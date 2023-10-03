 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls And Robots update for 3 October 2023

23-10-03 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12343398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the lag problem on the homepage.
  2. Reduced the monster's attack power.
  3. Reduced the movement speed of monsters.
  4. Modified the attack determination method for searching for enemies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link