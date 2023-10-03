- Fixed the lag problem on the homepage.
- Reduced the monster's attack power.
- Reduced the movement speed of monsters.
- Modified the attack determination method for searching for enemies.
Girls And Robots update for 3 October 2023
23-10-03 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
