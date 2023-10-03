 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Card Art Update and minor bugfix

Build 12343259

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds 15 new card arts! It also fixes the bug with Necromancer's effect working in reverse.

New card art

Changed files in this update

Windows Stable Depot 1470242
  • Loading history…
Linux Stable Depot 1470243
  • Loading history…
