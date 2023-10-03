 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Telestians update for 3 October 2023

Version 2.0 release!

Share · View all patches · Build 12343224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You might have thought we forgot about this game... NOPE!

With your FREE version 2.0 update, you'll get:

  • New Map Biomes!
    Desert: A harsh and unforgiving desert with sand dunes, mud and cactuses.
     Hellscape: A scorched land of molten lava fields, jagged pitchstone mountains, and burnt trees.
    ** Snowlands: A frozen landscape covered in snow, tundra and boreal forests.
  • Toggle Strength/Hit Point stats during battle (H hotkey)
  • Progress bar shown during enemy's turn
  • Old Lucky now shows how much gold he has stolen
  • AI: Squire, and Baron difficulty have been reduced
  • Default to original portrait artwork (instead of pixel art portraits)
  • Tome/Help section updates
  • Random map saved game names default to include map biome and size abbreviated.
  • Main menu art:
    New Snowlands battle scene
     New Grasslands battle scene
  • Mapmaker updates:
    Can create maps using new biomes
     Various bug fixes
  • Bug fixes:
    Various small edge cases fixes
     On new turn or game load, camera centers on wrong castle
    Grid/looping road layouts
     Ensure all castles, ruins and temples have unique names

Changed files in this update

Telestians Content Depot 1869511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link