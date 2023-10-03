Version 2.0 release!

You might have thought we forgot about this game... NOPE!
With your FREE version 2.0 update, you'll get:
- New Map Biomes!
Desert: A harsh and unforgiving desert with sand dunes, mud and cactuses.
Hellscape: A scorched land of molten lava fields, jagged pitchstone mountains, and burnt trees.
** Snowlands: A frozen landscape covered in snow, tundra and boreal forests.
- Toggle Strength/Hit Point stats during battle (H hotkey)
- Progress bar shown during enemy's turn
- Old Lucky now shows how much gold he has stolen
- AI: Squire, and Baron difficulty have been reduced
- Default to original portrait artwork (instead of pixel art portraits)
- Tome/Help section updates
- Random map saved game names default to include map biome and size abbreviated.
- Main menu art:
New Snowlands battle scene
New Grasslands battle scene
- Mapmaker updates:
Can create maps using new biomes
Various bug fixes
- Bug fixes:
Various small edge cases fixes
On new turn or game load, camera centers on wrong castle
Grid/looping road layouts
Ensure all castles, ruins and temples have unique names
Changed files in this update