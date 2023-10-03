Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.9 is here!

ROCKTOBER has started and today we have another patch for you! Check out what changed:

[Feature] A custom cursor has been added. - Full immersion on!

[Fix] Chat notification buttons have been fixed.

[Fix] The background of locations after undo has been fixed.

[Fix] Tooltips have been corrected.

[Fix] Scrolling in the settings window has been fixed.

[Fix] A bug related to paying with any resources has been resolved.

[Fix] Players can now enable/disable ranked mode and live scoring by clicking on their respective descriptions or icons.

[Fix] The sizes of the UserList Window and Online Game Setup Window have been adjusted.

[Fix] An informative tooltip now appears when hovering over the password icon in the rooms list.

[Fix] The skip and info buttons on the gamepad have been modified.

[Fix] When gaining a card labeled "Gain 2 of any goods" from another card, you will now correctly receive only the Culture Symbol.

[Fix] Missing window titles have been added.

[Fix] The height of the Online Game Setup Window has been fixed, and missing window titles have been included.

[Fix] Access to chat during gameplay has been fixed.

[Fix] The random button's position in the local game window has been fixed.

[Fix] The position of the live game timer has been adjusted.

[Fix] Minimal sizes of the Online Room Window, Lobby Window, and User List have been corrected.

[Fix] The colors of online/offline indicators in the User List have been changed.

Which character you like the most?

Tell us in the comments! :D

Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)