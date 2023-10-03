 Skip to content

Stone Age: Digital Edition update for 3 October 2023

Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.9 is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update is here!

ROCKTOBER has started and today we have another patch for you! Check out what changed:

[Feature] A custom cursor has been added. - Full immersion on!
[Fix] Chat notification buttons have been fixed.
[Fix] The background of locations after undo has been fixed.
[Fix] Tooltips have been corrected.
[Fix] Scrolling in the settings window has been fixed.
[Fix] A bug related to paying with any resources has been resolved.
[Fix] Players can now enable/disable ranked mode and live scoring by clicking on their respective descriptions or icons.
[Fix] The sizes of the UserList Window and Online Game Setup Window have been adjusted.
[Fix] An informative tooltip now appears when hovering over the password icon in the rooms list.
[Fix] The skip and info buttons on the gamepad have been modified.
[Fix] When gaining a card labeled "Gain 2 of any goods" from another card, you will now correctly receive only the Culture Symbol.
[Fix] Missing window titles have been added.
[Fix] The height of the Online Game Setup Window has been fixed, and missing window titles have been included.
[Fix] Access to chat during gameplay has been fixed.
[Fix] The random button's position in the local game window has been fixed.
[Fix] The position of the live game timer has been adjusted.
[Fix] Minimal sizes of the Online Room Window, Lobby Window, and User List have been corrected.
[Fix] The colors of online/offline indicators in the User List have been changed.

Which character you like the most?

Tell us in the comments! :D

Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)

