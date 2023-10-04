Performance and Stability Update: 0.11.2

Survivors,

We’ve gotten another performance patch put together, we felt that now the major crashes are out of the way, it would be better for us to address performance since users on low-end hardware were still struggling to run the game properly.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for feedback with regards to performance on this one, if you’re still experiencing performance issues on the client, please let us know what your specs are and where you encountered problems and we’ll be happy to investigate it.

Next patch we’ll be attacking the performance of the dedicated server, rubber banding as well as persistence so that your progress is always saved when you’re playing the game.

Thank you all for the support and patience demonstrated on this release thus far.

-QI Games

Performance

Significant reduction in the amount of overdraw, unlocking significantly better framerates on older hardware while also allowing newer hardware to run the game on Epic.

Scalability settings have been tweaked, allowing you to more easily fine tune your graphics configuration.

Convolution bloom has been replaced in favor of a cheaper bloom shader.

Animated doors are now slept, and woken up only when interacted with, reducing overhead on the game thread.

New Features

You can now unpin magazines if you have a screwdriver in your inventory. To do this, simply have the screwdriver on your person and then right click on any pinned magazine.

New foliage has been deployed between DMF and Dominion to try and breathe a bit more variety into the game.

Health now regenerates over time if you’re properly hydrated and energized.

Selecting a toolbelt item is now done via a radial menu that is summoned when pressing left alt. This allows us to more easily communicate information about the item you’re attempting to draw, as well as making sure something gross like ALT + 8 is not an input you have to suffer with.

Known Issues

Naked Players are Invisible: Players not wearing any clothes are invisible, we’ll be implementing a proper culling system for the clothing for the next update.

Item Drop Bugs: Dropping certain items currently results in you no longer being able to pick them up, we will be addressing this in the next update.

Container Interaction In Multiplayer: Containers appear to have issues being opened in multiplayer, it seems if you move around that you should be able to access a container.

Infected Still Too Slow: Infected have not had their movement speed updated yet, we’ll be doing this for the next update.

Bug Fixes