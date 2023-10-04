Performance and Stability Update: 0.11.2

Performance Update #2
Survivors,
We’ve gotten another performance patch put together, we felt that now the major crashes are out of the way, it would be better for us to address performance since users on low-end hardware were still struggling to run the game properly.
We’ll be keeping an eye out for feedback with regards to performance on this one, if you’re still experiencing performance issues on the client, please let us know what your specs are and where you encountered problems and we’ll be happy to investigate it.
Next patch we’ll be attacking the performance of the dedicated server, rubber banding as well as persistence so that your progress is always saved when you’re playing the game.
Thank you all for the support and patience demonstrated on this release thus far.
-QI Games
Performance
- Significant reduction in the amount of overdraw, unlocking significantly better framerates on older hardware while also allowing newer hardware to run the game on Epic.
- Scalability settings have been tweaked, allowing you to more easily fine tune your graphics configuration.
- Convolution bloom has been replaced in favor of a cheaper bloom shader.
- Animated doors are now slept, and woken up only when interacted with, reducing overhead on the game thread.
New Features
- You can now unpin magazines if you have a screwdriver in your inventory. To do this, simply have the screwdriver on your person and then right click on any pinned magazine.
- New foliage has been deployed between DMF and Dominion to try and breathe a bit more variety into the game.
- Health now regenerates over time if you’re properly hydrated and energized.
- Selecting a toolbelt item is now done via a radial menu that is summoned when pressing left alt. This allows us to more easily communicate information about the item you’re attempting to draw, as well as making sure something gross like ALT + 8 is not an input you have to suffer with.
Known Issues
- Naked Players are Invisible: Players not wearing any clothes are invisible, we’ll be implementing a proper culling system for the clothing for the next update.
- Item Drop Bugs: Dropping certain items currently results in you no longer being able to pick them up, we will be addressing this in the next update.
- Container Interaction In Multiplayer: Containers appear to have issues being opened in multiplayer, it seems if you move around that you should be able to access a container.
- Infected Still Too Slow: Infected have not had their movement speed updated yet, we’ll be doing this for the next update.
Bug Fixes
- Vehicles now function correctly in multiplayer, pass in
-EnableVehiclesOnDedicatedwhen booting up your server to enable them. We will be enabling them on the official dedicated servers.
- Textures should be a lot less blurry, as we’ve increased the max number of uploads to the page file cache per frame.
- Fixed lighting in the shooting range.
- Removed broken meshes from the shooting range.
- Structure selection crashes on both server and client should now be resolved.
- Audio submix settings have been updated, resulting in audio sounding a lot less ‘crushed’ than before.
- Various tweaks to ambient sound volumes for the following locations:
- Dick’s Diner
- Willow Rock Bunker
- Duke’s Radio Station
- Dusty’s Gas Station
- Antique Shop (DMF)
- Cabins and Campgrounds
- Brass Ram
- Bow Runner Rafting
- Bighorn Hotel
- Baymag Industrial Plant
- Bugs with the medical UI have been addressed.
- Rebinding keys should generally work as expected.
- Plank item size and weight have been reduced.
- P90 magazine no longer glows
- Crafting now works as expected in multiplayer.
- Replaced “HELLOOO” tooltip that was popping up on certain Item Actions.
- Increased volume of flesh impacts, ie: a baseball bat to the head.
- Footstep sounds should no longer play while swimming or noclipping.
- Medical Statuses now appear on your HUD.
- You can now press H to open the medical menu.
- Trees have been cleared from underneath most of the powerlines on the map and replaced with much shorter trees.
- Vehicle doors are now predicted and should not result in stuttering when being opened / closed.
- Passengers riding in a vehicle no longer desync from the driver position.
- Added an easter egg in the new forest environment.
- Finding a compass should be much easier than before.
- Flashlights have had their intensity and brightness tweaked.
- All bandages are now stackable up to 5.
- Fixed issue with Scrub Pants being mistakenly labelled as Sweat Pants
- HLODs have been rebuilt.
- Removed buggy vehicle spawn from Seebe.
- Added 5 additional vehicle spawns to Seebe.
- Fixed issues where the post-processing volume on the map was forcing lumen to be enabled.
- Fixed issue where the audio for the locomotive being used to power dominion was not loading in correctly.
- Removed tweaks to the toe in the tonemapper, giving the game more vibrancy with it’s lighting.
- Fixed broken target materials.
- Fixed targets being too close in the shooting range.
