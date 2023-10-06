 Skip to content

Building Destruction update for 6 October 2023

3.86

Share · View all patches · Build 12343147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 3 new test maps with physics
-Added new map: Desert Village
-Publishing a map now updates Steam Workshop preview icon

Changed files in this update

