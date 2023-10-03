 Skip to content

Tactical Assault VR update for 3 October 2023

Tactical Assault VR v0.6.76

Tactical Assault VR v0.6.76

Additions:
• Added Void map to PvP
• Added separated teams list in PvP (Offensive/Defensive)
• Added Handbrake foregrip

Fixes:
• Fixed tinted goggles showing up in view and obstructing player vision
• Fixed MP7 Magazine bullets not depleting
• Fixed Players List not refreshing after the player is disconnected and the left-hand menu is not open.
• Fixed Void bomb not setting the wire colors properly when the lid is opened.
• Fixed Void bomb displaying wire text and including the word "(Instance)" leading to players yelling in confusion "Blue...instance?!" lol!
• Fixed: Private rooms can now be joined after the private room exits a mission and players are back in the lobby

Improvements:
• Improved PvP player bullet damage
• Improvements to the enemy alert system

Changes:
• M4A1 front iron sights removed from other sight selections. The decision is based on the majority of user feedback on Discord. Iron sights on the M4A1 are only available on the Iron Sight selection. The option will make a return in a future update.
• Helmet w/Dual nods will now show the original, more restricted silhouette
• (Quest 2) Removed shooting smoke particle fx. The smoke particles bog down performance in PvP during heavy firefights. Weapon smoke may possibly make a return depending on future performance optimizations
• Increased Ai enemy fire rate if the player is in close range of the enemy

