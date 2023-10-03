Hotfix #001

Hello mercenaries!

Thank you to everyone who purchased the game and supported us at the beginning of our journey. We see your feedback and will try to address the issues you've been mentioning as soon as possible.

Believe us, we want the game to be engaging and rewarding, and we'll do everything necessary to ensure you can enjoy it while preserving its core.

So, the first hotfix!

Died and left without items? Now, after death, you'll receive a special emergency pack to help you get back into the game and seek revenge! Disassemble it down and get a set of starting items.

Made numerous balance adjustments and increased difficulty progression.

Increased the starting inventory.

Fixed an issue where the durability bar didn't always display the item's actual state.

Fixed a situation where Quasimorphs remained in an invulnerable state after phasing.

If the player is in a running state, a warning will now be displayed that you can't use the inventory.

Good luck in your raids, mercenaries!