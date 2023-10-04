Dawn of Man 1.8.0 released

Hello Everyone,

We've finally managed to spare some time from the development of our new project to release version 1.8.0.

The game now runs on the latest Unity stable version (2022.3 ATM).

We've been wanting to upgrade for a while, but unfortunately this wasn't a trivial task, as there were some changes in the random and math libraries, that were breaking our procedural map generation.

It took us a while, but we got everything sorted out and managed to upgrade.

This should provide better compatibility across the board for newer systems.

New Grass/Reed rendering

Grass and reed details, are now rendered as geometry instead of billboards, and they are also using different shaders to the rest of the terrain details.

They now look nicer, provide more coverage, and blend better with the terrain.

Terrain Shadows

In High and Ultra quality modes, terrain now casts shadows, see the difference in this screenshots:

New Fullscreen Modes

You can now select Exclusive fullscreen mode in settings screen, this provides an alternative to anyone that might be experiencing issues with the current Borderless mode.

On Mac we are also now supporting _Maximized _mode.

Other changes

Disabling IMGUI layouts, which saves random memory allocations.

Removed duplicate string warnings for workshop scenarios.

Updated Madruga Works logo.

Better handling of some OneDrive errors.

We want to take this chance to thank everyone in the community that supported us and allows us to keep on making games!

Martiño.