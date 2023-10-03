 Skip to content

8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 3 October 2023

[Bug Fix] Removed boss flickering and added 1 image to Gallery

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In certain circumstances, four specific bosses would flicker when transitioning to their attack animation. This bug has been fixed.
In addition, one new piece of official art has been added to the gallery.

