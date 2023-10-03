Weild the Might of an Empire during the March Of Magadha!

An old king has pulled An old king has pulled himself together, quite literally and has begun his march upon Magadha, once his seat of power. Will you join the march?

Greetings Yodhas!

Swift was a fun property wasn't it? But, boots on the ground Yodhas, as we revisit Prithvi this season and join Jarasandha and encounter some old friends in humanities seat of power, Madagha. Along with the new Karma Pass we’ve got ten new cards entering the card pool including Shikhandi!

New Karma Pass: March Of Magadha

New Cards

Journey from the outer reaches of Magadha right to its mighty throne room. Get yourself a Karma Pass now to instantly unlock Jarasandha and march up the Season track to collect Jaddan Bai and a new spell card, The Mines Of Magadha. Jarasandha is a capable hand to hand combat card which can gain self revive, Jaddan Bai takes up an interesting space in low cost disarm cards, while The Mines Of Magadha? Why don't you see for yourselves?

New Properties

Two new properties enter the game this season, with Disruptor designed for more counter play, and Rescue giving you better control over deployed units.

Disruptor – Disables enemy row protection while active.

Rescue – Return a unit back to your hand, it costs 2 less.

Arjuna Gets A New Look

Everyone’s favorite lightning archer has been reskinned! Starting with this season, Arjuna has a new look that we hope you love as much as we loved designing for you. Digging deep into our roots we hope this change adds to the immersion when playing as Arjuna. Arjuna’s new look is a free update available to all players.

Tutorial Rework

Starting from this patch, new players will experience a reworked tutorial, aimed at a better, in-depth explanation of the mechanics of Kurukshetra: Ascension. This should make it easier for new players to dive straight into the game, so what are you waiting for, veterans? Invite your friends as the tutorial is now faster and more user friendly than ever before!

Card Pool Expansion

The much awaited First Community Card Contest winning card, Shikhandi is here! Inspired by their origin, Shikhandi on deployment deploys as either a range or a melee unit, buffing up your defenses with the guard property!

No army is complete without it's chariots, so we've added a few from the mighty legion of Magadha as a new faction ingame. The current king of Magadha, Pradyota has also joined the battle and can be found in card packs along with all the other cards mentioned here.

QOL Changes

A major quality of life change brings in optimizations to lower load times for Kurukshetra:Ascension.

You might notice an update to your victory screen animations, and your quest UI, we hope this minor change makes smashing your opponents feel more satisfying than it already is!

Remember to check in over the next two months for Daily Quests, and Chapters while also chaining in win streaks for that extra Karma. Other pass rewards include tons of gold, shards and even random cards! With so many new cards in the mix, we're looking forward to your valuable feedback.

If you’d like to get involved with our community and look for early updates, here are our links: Discord, Instagram and YouTube.

See you on the battlefield!

Studio Sirah