 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Folklore Hunter update for 3 October 2023

Folklore Hunter - 0.9.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12342814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Fixed bug causing level and equipment to be reset with poor connection
  • Bloodfang Forest story hunt will now give rewards upon first completion
  • Hotbar shortcut bindings now select the correct hotbar slots
  • The results menu will now be displayed upon completing a story hunt
  • Input delay reduced for the flashlight
  • Exit results vote timer increased from 60 seconds to 120 seconds
  • Fixed players failing to highlight when dead
  • Wendigo now consistently screams when fleeing
  • In-game timer fixed
  • Wolf death animation is now more consistent
  • Fixed bug causing dynamite crates to disappear
  • Strigoi no longer have amulets in contracts

Changed files in this update

Low Poly RPG Content Depot 696221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link