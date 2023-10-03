Folklore Hunter - 0.9.0.12

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changes
- Fixed bug causing level and equipment to be reset with poor connection
- Bloodfang Forest story hunt will now give rewards upon first completion
- Hotbar shortcut bindings now select the correct hotbar slots
- The results menu will now be displayed upon completing a story hunt
- Input delay reduced for the flashlight
- Exit results vote timer increased from 60 seconds to 120 seconds
- Fixed players failing to highlight when dead
- Wendigo now consistently screams when fleeing
- In-game timer fixed
- Wolf death animation is now more consistent
- Fixed bug causing dynamite crates to disappear
- Strigoi no longer have amulets in contracts
