- New activatable objects which can be used against enemies:
-Rolling stone in level 2 and 5
-Inflamable oil in level 3
-Minecarts in level 4
- Activatable objects like bombs and rolling stones are now flashing in red every few seconds
- Some small bugfixing
Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 3 October 2023
Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.027
