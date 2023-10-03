 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.027

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New activatable objects which can be used against enemies:
    -Rolling stone in level 2 and 5
    -Inflamable oil in level 3
    -Minecarts in level 4
  • Activatable objects like bombs and rolling stones are now flashing in red every few seconds
  • Some small bugfixing

