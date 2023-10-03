 Skip to content

Wander Hero update for 3 October 2023

Minor update patches

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·The friendliness threshold for slaves actively interacting with players has been adjusted to 30+
·Greatly reduced the outcome requirements of NPC mini-game missions
·Sorted optimization for deck display
·Added social list tip to show character skills and perks

