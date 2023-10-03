Patch 1.15.2 - Bugfix Alert: Demolition Now Clears Memory!



Hey there, dedicated game developers!

I've just rolled out an exciting bugfix for City Game Studio that's sure to make your gaming experience even better. I know how crucial it is to keep your game world running smoothly, and this update is all about that!

[h2Demolition Delight![/h2]

Previously, when you decided to demolish a university or convention center in the game, there was a little hiccup in the process. These buildings weren't entirely cleared from memory, which could sometimes lead to minor performance issues. I heard your feedback loud and clear, and I sprung into action.

Your Feedback Matters

I want to extend a massive thank you to the dedicated community for their valuable feedback. Your insights help me make City Game Studio the best it can be, and this bugfix is a testament to my commitment to delivering a top-notch gaming experience.

Get Ready to Dive In!

The bugfix update is live now, so don't wait! Get ready to dive back into City Game Studio with improved performance and a smoother gaming experience. We hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you.

Thank you for being part of the City Game Studio community. We can't wait to see the incredible game studios you build!

Keep gaming,

Cheers

Xavier aka Binogure