Everafter Falls Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Version 1.47 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay

  • Increased diamond eye attack delay from 1 > 1.6 seconds. Reduced damage from 3>2 base level.
  • Reduced chances for Diamond eyes to spawn.
  • Big yellow and blue blobs during the first level don’t spawn until boss.
  • Red Blob attack damage reduced

Bugs Fixed

  • Posters in the print shop are normal sized now.
  • Can now pick cactus flowers with bare hands again
  • Bed sheets should properly show up as your favorite color now
  • Spooklets weren’t charging the 300g fee for first level deaths in dungeon.
  • 2 player mode pet continuously teleports to players in some areas.
  • Fixed When second players dies, the toolbar/hud is hidden for second player until they change areas.

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale

