Version 1.47 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Increased diamond eye attack delay from 1 > 1.6 seconds. Reduced damage from 3>2 base level.
- Reduced chances for Diamond eyes to spawn.
- Big yellow and blue blobs during the first level don’t spawn until boss.
- Red Blob attack damage reduced
Bugs Fixed
- Posters in the print shop are normal sized now.
- Can now pick cactus flowers with bare hands again
- Bed sheets should properly show up as your favorite color now
- Spooklets weren’t charging the 300g fee for first level deaths in dungeon.
- 2 player mode pet continuously teleports to players in some areas.
- Fixed When second players dies, the toolbar/hud is hidden for second player until they change areas.
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
Changed files in this update