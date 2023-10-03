 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit update for 3 October 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.6.5.1 updated on Oct 03. Enhanced Photo Mode with Pose.

Version 1.6.5.1 Update:

  • Pose and Animation buttons (Pose: Z key, Animation: X key) in Camera Mode.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes

