 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baldur's Gate 3 update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix #8 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12342456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another hotfix for you today, fixing multiple bugs, crashes and visual issues.

Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally? We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behaviour. When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store.

More importantly, we shaved His Majesty.

Thank you for reporting these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

CHANGES
  • Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.
  • Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.
  • Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.
  • Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.
  • Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.
  • Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.
  • Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.
  • Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.
  • Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.
  • Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.
  • Restored Raphael's hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.
  • Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.
  • Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw's eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.
  • Fixed Raphael's portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Avernus.
  • Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.

Changed files in this update

Gustav Content Depot 1086941
  • Loading history…
Windows French Depot 1086943
  • Loading history…
Windows German Depot 1086944
  • Loading history…
Windows Polish Depot 1086945
  • Loading history…
Windows Russian Depot 1086946
  • Loading history…
Windows Chinese Simpl Depot 1086947
  • Loading history…
WIndows Chinese Trad Depot 1086948
  • Loading history…
Windows Spanish Depot 1086949
  • Loading history…
Baldur's Gate 3 Loca1 Depot 1419650
  • Loading history…
Windows Turkish Depot 1419651
  • Loading history…
Gustav Content - Bin Depot 1419652
  • Loading history…
Gustav Content - Launcher Depot 1419653
  • Loading history…
Windows PT-BR Depot 1419658
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2330350 Depot 2330350
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2330351 Depot 2330351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link