Hotfix #8 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
We’ve got another hotfix for you today, fixing multiple bugs, crashes and visual issues.
Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally? We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behaviour. When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store.
More importantly, we shaved His Majesty.
Thank you for reporting these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.
CHANGES
- Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.
- Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.
- Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.
- Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.
- Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.
- Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.
- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.
- Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.
- Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.
- Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.
- Restored Raphael's hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.
- Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.
- Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw's eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.
- Fixed Raphael's portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Avernus.
- Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.
Changed files in this update