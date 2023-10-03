Hotfix #8 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another hotfix for you today, fixing multiple bugs, crashes and visual issues.

Have your companions taken to weighing you down physically as well as emotionally? We looked into your reports and have restored their Patch 2 behaviour. When dismissed, they will no longer give you all the items they deem important for you to carry, like a toddler in a grocery store.

More importantly, we shaved His Majesty.

Thank you for reporting these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

CHANGES