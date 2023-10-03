 Skip to content

Galaxy Pass Station update for 3 October 2023

Small Update 1.0.58: What's changed?

Small Update 1.0.58

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Improved the balance of visitor flow. Now the late stages of the game do not create a situation with a large number of visitors out of nowhere.
  • Removed the notification from the assistant that there are not enough drones on the station.
  • Improved the reward balance for accepting flights via a call from the pilot. Removed high rewards for high numbers of visitors.
  • Elevator now does not wait more than 30 game minutes on one floor.
  • The elevator now works more optimally when there are a large number of people willing to ride it.
  • Drones will now continue to deliver resources to objects even if they have enough resources to work. The lowest priority for such tasks is used.
  • Improved the algorithm for selecting the nearest target for worker drones.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused some drones to stop working over time.
  • Fixed a bug that caused drones to not take batteries from some resource sources.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some decorative and other items to greatly increase interest in visiting a station by mistake.

