Small Update 1.0.58: What's changed?

Improvements
- Improved the balance of visitor flow. Now the late stages of the game do not create a situation with a large number of visitors out of nowhere.
- Removed the notification from the assistant that there are not enough drones on the station.
- Improved the reward balance for accepting flights via a call from the pilot. Removed high rewards for high numbers of visitors.
- Elevator now does not wait more than 30 game minutes on one floor.
- The elevator now works more optimally when there are a large number of people willing to ride it.
- Drones will now continue to deliver resources to objects even if they have enough resources to work. The lowest priority for such tasks is used.
- Improved the algorithm for selecting the nearest target for worker drones.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused some drones to stop working over time.
- Fixed a bug that caused drones to not take batteries from some resource sources.
- Fixed a bug that caused some decorative and other items to greatly increase interest in visiting a station by mistake.
