Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 3, 2023, at 18：02)

I have made the following updates:

We have implemented a special animation that plays when you have completed all 280 puzzles in the main mode.

Additionally, after completing all 280 puzzles, the grimoire will be in a revived state and will have an accompanying visual effect.

*Please note that if you have already completed all 280 puzzles before this update, the animation will not play.

The grimoire will be adorned with the revived state effect.

I have also made the following fixes: