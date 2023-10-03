Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 3, 2023, at 18：02)

I have made the following updates:
We have implemented a special animation that plays when you have completed all 280 puzzles in the main mode.
Additionally, after completing all 280 puzzles, the grimoire will be in a revived state and will have an accompanying visual effect.
*Please note that if you have already completed all 280 puzzles before this update, the animation will not play.
The grimoire will be adorned with the revived state effect.
I have also made the following fixes:
- While browsing the key help, we have fixed some operations that were not functioning correctly.
- I have made corrections to the localization received from the user.
Changed files in this update