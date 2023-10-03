 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logiart Grimoire update for 3 October 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on October 3, 2023, at 18：02)

Share · View all patches · Build 12342328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

We have implemented a special animation that plays when you have completed all 280 puzzles in the main mode.
Additionally, after completing all 280 puzzles, the grimoire will be in a revived state and will have an accompanying visual effect.
*Please note that if you have already completed all 280 puzzles before this update, the animation will not play.
The grimoire will be adorned with the revived state effect.

I have also made the following fixes:

  • While browsing the key help, we have fixed some operations that were not functioning correctly.
  • I have made corrections to the localization received from the user.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link