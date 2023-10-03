We're excited to roll out our newest update, the result of a lot of hard work, all aimed at giving our users the best possible experience. While the changelog is quite extensive, we'll be highlighting the most exciting features of this update in the sections below:

Improved flight physics

We've been carefully listening to our community's feedback, and we're excited to announce significant improvements to our drone physics. Through precise calculations and fine-tuning, we've enhanced our racer model, which we're now handing over to our users!

This improved physics model has opened the door to the creation of new types of drones, including the exciting Whoop drone featured in DLC.

Our commitment to refining the physics doesn't end here; we have a lot of work ahead of us to maintain our position as the most realistic FPV flight simulator.

Drone selector

Update 2.3 unveils Drone Selector, a brand-new feature accessible right from the main screen of our simulator. At this moment, we offer two drones in our selection: the racer and the whoop. However, we're committed to expanding your options in the future, so stay tuned for even more exciting drone choices!

Rates configuration changes

Rates are getting more realistic values. RC rate is limited to 2.55 (from 3.0) and the maximum rate value is reduced from infinite to 1998 deg/s so that the settings mimic the beta flight values.

light and environment rebake of all maps

fixed issue when restarting from the in-game menu was disabled

new physics calculations

improvement of detection colliders on racing gates

fixed colliders on all maps

separated racing tracks for each of the available drones

minor bug fixes

ADDITION: AUTUMN #DEV_PLANS

As we enter the fall season, we have exciting plans to enrich your FPV experience. We're preparing to introduce brand-new free maps that will replace the existing racecourse map. Racing for your racer drones will now take place in a dynamic stadium environment, featuring vastly improved visual effects and more immersive surroundings.

Our Flight School is in its final stages of testing, and its release is just around the corner. We can't wait to share this valuable learning resource with our community!

And that's not all; using the ORQA FPV.Ctrl will soon come with its own rewards. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, and don't miss out on these fantastic additions.

THANKS TO THE COMMUNITY

We invite you to join our passionate community on Discord. Connect with fellow FPV enthusiasts, share your experiences, and stay updated on all the latest news and announcements. Our Discord community is the perfect place to meet like-minded individuals, exchange tips and tricks, and build lasting friendships. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of our growing FPV.SkyDive family. Join us on Discord today and be part of the excitement!