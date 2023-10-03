- Fixed issues with leaving and re-joining higher guilds
- Improved server performance with monster/pet navigation calculations
- Monsters have much better avoidance now with other monsters / objects
- Server build settings adjusted to improve performance (shaders stripped, etc.)
- Fixed butchering problems when the corpse decays before butchering finishes
- Fixed issues with monster vs monster raids and their navigation pathing
- Fixed monster vs monster targeting
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 3 October 2023
v0.167a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
