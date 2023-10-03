 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 3 October 2023

v0.167a

Last edited 3 October 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed issues with leaving and re-joining higher guilds
  2. Improved server performance with monster/pet navigation calculations
  3. Monsters have much better avoidance now with other monsters / objects
  4. Server build settings adjusted to improve performance (shaders stripped, etc.)
  5. Fixed butchering problems when the corpse decays before butchering finishes
  6. Fixed issues with monster vs monster raids and their navigation pathing
  7. Fixed monster vs monster targeting

