Age of Reforging Major Update Patch!

P.S: Due to the fact that the game still needs time to optimize its loading resources, we strongly recommend that players temporarily install the game on a solid state drive (SSD) in order to get a better gaming experience. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and will work to optimize and improve the gaming experience over time. In addition, due to some of new content and triggered quests and events are not compatible with the old archive, we will recommend that you open a new archive to play, thank you!

New Content:

A new large scenario has been added - Pirate Island. **

Pirate Island is located in Salt Lake Bay, southeast of the The Ogayn Heath, and the famous Strong Spirits and Scimitar gladiator arena is situated on the island. A group of pirates and fishermen live together on the island and maintain a delicate peace.

Some interesting stories are taking place here, many of which await your participation.

2) A new medium-sized scenario, Castle Curtis, has been added.

Located in the eastern hinterland of The Ogayn Heath, Curtis once belonged to a local fallen noble, but somehow fell into disuse overnight and is currently an ownerless fort. Many merchants and travelers in a hurry would come to rest their feet inside the tall walls of Castle Curtis, and gradually, it became a small marketplace where you can find all the goods you need, as well as good tavern service. Unfortunately, Castle Curtis is having a quiet time, and nothing is currently happening there. But who knows? Maybe soon, interesting things will be born within the fort's high walls.

3) A new teammate - Teodoro.

A Melissian sailor named Teodulo is now on the pirate island. Through an interesting quest, he will probably join your adventuring squad.

4) Two new Arenas have been added - the Ronin's Camp and the Orc Master's Arena.

4-1) The Kiren Sect, a group of ronin from the far eastern country of Arasai, visited this land several years ago and established a gladiatorial arena here. You can travel to their arena to participate in tournaments. Their samurai and ninjas will also appear in other arenas in the Freelands. Also, you can visit the camp of the Kiren Sect, it is rumored that they have been having some trouble lately, perhaps you can help this group of ronin turn the tide?

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/24ca736e6e26d902a850b6b47f4ba61c0fb7f2fc.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/c175849871ecf87a96719445ee615b3a567034c3.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/7564fbef27249f6155677120c66489737ea008db.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/0fdf63c91f2ffe5ea6454b9a89f7844dfe03aaf4.png)[/url]

4-2) The Orc Master, the once feared intruder, is now deeply rooted in the Freelands with his tribe and Orc slaves. His arena is open to all, and as long as you are strong enough, you can go and challenge his orc slave fighters, or even himself. It's been a long time since the kicking and screaming incident that first brought him to Freelands, and the hot-tempered orc master hasn't kicked up much of a fuss. We don't know how much longer this quiet will last.

5) A new large quest has been added：

The ronin of the Kiren Sect are in serious conflict with the local forces, and your choices concern the fate of them all.

6) Reworked the dungeon level of the Warden Forest：

Now contains a series of very interesting quests, a powerful new enemy of sorts, and an impressive boss battle.

7) The legendary gladiators from Blackthorn Arena now return！

The legendary gladiators from Blackthorn Arena now return to their respective arenas. You'll see them in various arenas, and in the future, you might even see them outside of the arena.

8) Added a new weapon type, the wand.

A wand is a one-handed magical weapon that is about as useful as a hammer in the hands of someone without magical talent, but in the hands of someone with magical talent, it can channel their magical power towards their enemies, inflicting terrible damage.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/9c3d3ebb813ecb657ab9e77d6c9c42bbafb5b05f.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/b04b071f40c7bff2e47c50e725671bbc04cc01a4.jpg)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/c03d7eba0ae7465e160530b1febdb99823f8dd83.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/815859ca458a31d841bce9c149891c102f834edc.jpg)[/url]

9) Magic Normal Attack！

Adds a "Magic Attack" skill to Flame, Ice, Electric, Light and black magic. This is an activated skill that turns a character's normal attack into a long-range magic attack of the appropriate element.



10) New skills:

A new type of magic skill has been added: Air magic. As with other basic elemental magic, players can unlock this type of magic by purchasing a spellbook from a magic merchant.



A new type of magic skill has been added: Spirit Magic. Players can obtain these spellbooks from the two witches in the game by completing their quests or by killing them.

-A new type of Genre from Blackthorn Arena has been added: Ronin, players can unlock it by completing the Ronin Camp questline.



11) Legendary gear special effects:

All Legendary Gear special effects are now live: that's right, we didn't live the special effects for these gear before. I'm sorry that you were cheated, but now, all legendary gears have very powerful special effects, some of which have been redesigned to be more interesting, so why not try them out in-game?

*Improvements:

1) Scenarios:

Added 6 new encounter scenarios

Changed the map marker priority:Doctors are shown first over other merchant types.

Added doctor NPCs to Brea and Greentown, their markers will be displayed on the map.

Added flocks of flying birds to the sky in several scenarios.

Fixed an issue where multiple scenarios would come to the world map at an incorrect location after leaving.

Made a number of visual improvements to the Brea Woods scene.

2) Characters:

Improved light sources when characters take portrait shot.

Characters with hair now have their corresponding hair displayed when wearing a helmet, instead of becoming bald.

Fixed a bug where some body adjustment items for female characters would cause asymmetrical body bone scaling.

3) NPC Behavior:

Villagers will sleep in their homes instead of roaming the streets if it's late at night (23:00-6:00) when entering a town.

Optimize the effect of villagers being attracted to merchants as they pass by.

4) Optimizationse:

- Overall compression of game material resources, the entire game now requires significantly less hard disk space. Loading speeds are significantly faster, and memory usage has been significantly reduced.

Auto-archives are now capped at 5 by default, and can be set to a maximum of 10.

Fixed several bugs that related to the frame rates.

Optimized some algorithms that could result in frame rate improvements.

UI:

Added a new loading image

New users will now automatically set the game's resolution based on the current desktop resolution.

Only the resolution allowed by the current monitor device can now be selected in-game.

Reorganized the UI for modifying the resolution in the options window. The resolution can now be selected based on the screen aspect ratio, and a range of resolutions are available that support the 21:9 screen ratio.

Added a Name Change button to the Character screen and Captive Management screen respectively, so that players can change the names of non-storyline characters and captives.

Added a UI display for players jailed on the world map and a countdown for the time remaining in jail.

Added a UI alert for when a player gets an item.

Added map markers for locations on the world map.

When viewing monster profiles in the encyclopedia, you can now see the loot they will drop.

Temporary followers joining and leaving will now have a system alert.

Configured correct icons for some equipment and items.

Fixed some localization issues.

*Balance adjustments:

HP grow per level up has been increased from 2 to 5 points.

For weapons that have a secondary weapon type, the efficiency of gaining mastery in the primary and secondary weapon types has been changed from 100% and 50% to 75% and 75%, respectively. Furthermore, weapons of that type will receive half the damage bonus of mastery for each of the primary and secondary weapon types.

The weapon mastery damage bonus is now multiplicatively calculated in relation to other damage bonuses.

Attacking an enemy from the side and from behind reduces the enemy's dodge rate reduction from 50% and 100% to 75% and 50%.

Enemies in a balanced fighting style will now prioritize dodging in their attacks.

Rebalanced the effects of the character's 6 primary attributes to make them more balanced and the pace of combat more comfortable. The bonuses for the 6 basic attributes are now as follows:

Strength:

Each point of Strength increases melee weapon damage by 1% and Toughness by 1 point, as well as the weight cap by 2 points.

Endurance:

Each point of Stamina increases Life and Stamina by 5 points, as well as increasing Life Regeneration Speed by 0.05 and Stamina Regeneration Speed by 0.1.



Agility:.

-Each point of Agility increases attack speed by 1% and movement speed by 0.5%, while granting 0.5 Dodge.

Accuracy:.

Adds 1 hit point per increase in Accuracy, along with 1% Strike and 1% Block Chance.

Intelligence:

Increases magic damage by 1% per point of Intelligence, reduces skill cooldowns by 1%, while increasing dodge by 0.5, and fatal strike damage multiplier by 2%.

Will:.

Each point of Will increases Magic by 5 points, Stamina regen by 0.1, Magic regen by 0.2, and Resolve by 1.

*Bug fixes:

1) General :

Fixed a number of issues related to TagMatch for Arena, which should now run smoothly.

Fixed a bug where food buffs would not restore life and stamina.

Fixed a lighting bug in the Buck's Farm scene.

Fixed the bug where the Weapon Merchant and the Armor Merchant's goods are reversed in Green Town.

Fixed a bug where the "Insensitive" trait would take effect 100%.

When switching character gender and race, the collider now switches correctly with it.

Fixed issues with the daily AI behavior of some NPCs.

Fixed a bug where the Lute could be equipped with a secondary weapon when equipped.

Fixed a bug with the weapon requirement display in the skill tips panel.

Fixed the bug that activated skills will be automatically turned off when switching scenes.

Fixed the bug that when the character is first created or load, the stamina and MP are not correct.

Fixed a bug where the knockback of multiple skills did not take effect.

2) Quest Related:

Mercenary Quest adjustments:

Mercenary quests now don't start decreasing the time remaining before they are picked up. (To prevent players from receiving missions that are impossible to complete in terms of time)

Completed random quests can be displayed in the quest panel of any town on the large map

Specific Quest Fixes:

Main Story:

Robbers in the farm:

Fixed an issue where players would be attacked by hostile robbers when bringing them back to the black market.

Brea :

The missing golds :

Fixed a bug where quests could not be completed due to the wrong quest item.

Unjust wealth :

Fixed a bug where sparing Ahern could cause the player to be unable to continue.

Greyhills:

Fixed an issue where killing the bartender at the Abandoned Inn would revive the bartender and attack the player while begging for mercy.

Fixed an issue where Soltan would attack the player when triggering combat after entering the Abandoned Inn as a teammate.

Stirrup Town :

Dangerous Trial :

Fixed an issue with missing quest guidelines after convincing Spencer to return to Stirrup Town.

Fixed an issue where turning in a quest to Spencer at the end of a quest would get stuck in a dialog box.

Shaking glass:

Fixed an issue where quest completion was not shown when finalizing the quest.

Evil with evil:

Updated the quest NPC Phyllis' residence in Stirrup Town so that the quest flow is more logical.

The big market:

YummySaltedFish:

Fixed the bug that you can't talk to Barrett or at night when you haven't picked up a quest

Fixed a bug where key quest items appeared early at the pickled fish stall before advancing to the quest step.

Fixed the bug where the quest step can be triggered early in the daytime.

Fixed a bug where Barrett's dialog remains the same after turning in the quest to him.

Fixed the bug that after choosing to tell Barrett, you can't talk to Bobby again.

Pay the Bill:

Fixed a bug where the first time you talk to Samantha the avatar is displayed incorrectly.

The Intelligencer:

Fixed a bug where you can't submit a quest when you go back and report to the Chamber of Commerce after rescuing Osborne.

Fixed the issue where there is no quest guide after rescuing Osborne.

Fixed an issue where the character's avatar was abnormal in the dialog during the fight with the drug dealer base members when rescuing Osborne.

Who is the Undercover:

Fixed an issue where opening the evidence chest early would cause the mission to progress incorrectly.

Fixed an bug related to the quest guide.

Marlon's problem:

Fixed the bug of NPC performance.



Greentown:

Make the Sacred Tree glory again:

Make the Sacred Tree glory again: Fixed an issue where you couldn't ask William for the Sacred Tree Seed in a quest.

Warden Forest:

Hunting season :

Fixed a bug where killing a griffin in the middle of a quest with Ticia after killing a hunter didn't give the option to submit the quest.

A lost soul:

Fixed a bug where the door to the Elven Ruins could not be opened properly after loading the archive.

The following fixes were made a little earlier: