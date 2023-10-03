Patches 0.6.10-0.6.08

Hey all! Time for another patch.

There were actually two other patches that went up last week, though I've been sick with the flu and couldn't write the patch notes, see below for the patch notes for this patch and the two before it as well.

Last week while I was sick, the other devs had a lot of fun during our first hack week! We tried and tested a bunch of whacky ideas from canons on boats, to a new wave-based tower defence game mode, and even erupting volcanos. We are going to make it a habit to do more of these hack weeks to prototype fun new mechanics, as I'm already working to implement some of the features we tested.

We are now beginning work on a new content update that will be releasing end of November. Patches will now drop to once a week until the next content update comes out. We will keep you all posted on what is come very soon!

~ Julian

Patch 0.6.10

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

Fixed issues with food sometimes not eating correctly and restoring hunger.

Fixed hunger not resetting to a full bar when you respawn.

Fixed farms dying when being reloaded while hooked up to a watering system.

Fixed electric void fish AOE attack not applying damage.

Patch 0.6.09 & 0.6.08

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: