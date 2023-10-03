Quality of Life Patch!

We are 1 day from our full release!

Thanks to MoonCrab and several other players for submitting their feedback - the team and I have reviewed gameplay footage and have submitted several adjustments to the game to assist in the players experience.

Added additional items to the Crater & Grocery sections of the level to create new avenues of traversal

Adjusted Radio Tower section rotation - Enough evil took place there to warrant...a change

Added "Purple" skin to the Front End

Added Disclaimer to the Front End to show that POP OFF 2 utilizes local server hosting

We hope you enjoy!