 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kainga update for 3 October 2023

The Unusual Village Contest

Share · View all patches · Build 12341479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!
Just doing a minor update (I'm still working on some surprises for the future!) but I thought it could be fun to do an unusual village competition!

As you well know, Kainga is a pretty weird game, so let's celebrate that weirdness with a competition! I've spiced up this post with some past creative examples for a bit of inspiration. I'm excited to see what you come up with!


-Elevated town by CaptainArex

Competition Ground Rules:

  • Villages don't have to be large, efficient or successful, just unique looking!
  • You can use any map, any Thinker, any technology!
  • You can submit more than one village!
  • It would be nice if you named the town as well
  • Submit your entry sometime between now and October 31sr, 2023
  • Submit images to the #share-your-village channel on Discord or directly to me at Thinker@KaingaGame.com
  • Selection will occur on Discord on November 5th


-Bridge entrance by Hyena

Tips for Taking Good Screenshots

  • In game, press "V" to remove the hud for a seamless image
  • Use the mouse wheel click to get a lower angle that looks really nice!
  • Holding CTRL will allow you to move the camera without it automatically changing its height
  • Take a picture of the village's most interesting part! Not the widest shot :)


-Interconnected by Quangphong

What's the Prize?

I'm excited to see what creations you come up with! The winner will get access to a copy of the Collectors Edition of Kainga, which includes an artbook and the soundtrack, as well as the glory of being the fanciest architect in the wild lands of Kainga!


-Factory Town by OriginalFireup

Update Notes

There was a small update as well, which covered a few things, here's the list:

Patch 1.1.06
Changes:

  • Added Russian translations (thanks to community translations!)
  • Added a small chance for AI to spawn with a beast even without a beastmaster
  • Added a small hitch in movement when getting hit
  • Worked on command issues so AI will not get distracted when commanding them
  • Balloons can now pop when damaged!
  • You can no longer have more than 42 technologies

Fixes:

  • Changed the Beast Lure description to include that it tames beasts
  • Fixed the loud noise that appeared on geyser maps on loading
  • Fixed the drought modifier on the Pebbles
  • Fixed the Thatched Multi-Storey House’s bonus (Combat Ready)
  • A Gosanke house won’t spawn at the center of high-tide Edges
  • The “New Town” event now activates as it should have been
  • Karamana houseboats will properly reduce your pop cap when exiting
  • Fixed some floating cactus in the Terraces

Please keep being awesome and have a wonderful day.
Thanks all,
-Kainga Dev

Changed files in this update

Kainga Content Depot 1269711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link