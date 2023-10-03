The Unusual Village Contest

Hello all!

Just doing a minor update (I'm still working on some surprises for the future!) but I thought it could be fun to do an unusual village competition!

As you well know, Kainga is a pretty weird game, so let's celebrate that weirdness with a competition! I've spiced up this post with some past creative examples for a bit of inspiration. I'm excited to see what you come up with!



-Elevated town by CaptainArex

Competition Ground Rules:

Villages don't have to be large, efficient or successful, just unique looking!

You can use any map, any Thinker, any technology!

You can submit more than one village!

It would be nice if you named the town as well

Submit your entry sometime between now and October 31sr, 2023

Submit images to the #share-your-village channel on Discord or directly to me at Thinker@KaingaGame.com

Selection will occur on Discord on November 5th



-Bridge entrance by Hyena

Tips for Taking Good Screenshots

In game, press "V" to remove the hud for a seamless image

to remove the hud for a seamless image Use the mouse wheel click to get a lower angle that looks really nice!

Holding CTRL will allow you to move the camera without it automatically changing its height

will allow you to move the camera without it automatically changing its height Take a picture of the village's most interesting part! Not the widest shot :)



-Interconnected by Quangphong

What's the Prize?

I'm excited to see what creations you come up with! The winner will get access to a copy of the Collectors Edition of Kainga, which includes an artbook and the soundtrack, as well as the glory of being the fanciest architect in the wild lands of Kainga!



-Factory Town by OriginalFireup

There was a small update as well, which covered a few things, here's the list:

Patch 1.1.06

Changes:

Added Russian translations (thanks to community translations!)

Added a small chance for AI to spawn with a beast even without a beastmaster

Added a small hitch in movement when getting hit

Worked on command issues so AI will not get distracted when commanding them

Balloons can now pop when damaged!

You can no longer have more than 42 technologies

Fixes:

Changed the Beast Lure description to include that it tames beasts

Fixed the loud noise that appeared on geyser maps on loading

Fixed the drought modifier on the Pebbles

Fixed the Thatched Multi-Storey House’s bonus (Combat Ready)

A Gosanke house won’t spawn at the center of high-tide Edges

The “New Town” event now activates as it should have been

Karamana houseboats will properly reduce your pop cap when exiting

Fixed some floating cactus in the Terraces

Please keep being awesome and have a wonderful day.

Thanks all,

-Kainga Dev