The Unusual Village Contest

Hello all!
Just doing a minor update (I'm still working on some surprises for the future!) but I thought it could be fun to do an unusual village competition!
As you well know, Kainga is a pretty weird game, so let's celebrate that weirdness with a competition! I've spiced up this post with some past creative examples for a bit of inspiration. I'm excited to see what you come up with!
-Elevated town by CaptainArex
Competition Ground Rules:
- Villages don't have to be large, efficient or successful, just unique looking!
- You can use any map, any Thinker, any technology!
- You can submit more than one village!
- It would be nice if you named the town as well
- Submit your entry sometime between now and October 31sr, 2023
- Submit images to the #share-your-village channel on Discord or directly to me at Thinker@KaingaGame.com
- Selection will occur on Discord on November 5th
-Bridge entrance by Hyena
Tips for Taking Good Screenshots
- In game, press "V" to remove the hud for a seamless image
- Use the mouse wheel click to get a lower angle that looks really nice!
- Holding CTRL will allow you to move the camera without it automatically changing its height
- Take a picture of the village's most interesting part! Not the widest shot :)
-Interconnected by Quangphong
What's the Prize?
I'm excited to see what creations you come up with! The winner will get access to a copy of the Collectors Edition of Kainga, which includes an artbook and the soundtrack, as well as the glory of being the fanciest architect in the wild lands of Kainga!
-Factory Town by OriginalFireup
Update Notes
There was a small update as well, which covered a few things, here's the list:
Patch 1.1.06
Changes:
- Added Russian translations (thanks to community translations!)
- Added a small chance for AI to spawn with a beast even without a beastmaster
- Added a small hitch in movement when getting hit
- Worked on command issues so AI will not get distracted when commanding them
- Balloons can now pop when damaged!
- You can no longer have more than 42 technologies
Fixes:
- Changed the Beast Lure description to include that it tames beasts
- Fixed the loud noise that appeared on geyser maps on loading
- Fixed the drought modifier on the Pebbles
- Fixed the Thatched Multi-Storey House’s bonus (Combat Ready)
- A Gosanke house won’t spawn at the center of high-tide Edges
- The “New Town” event now activates as it should have been
- Karamana houseboats will properly reduce your pop cap when exiting
- Fixed some floating cactus in the Terraces
Please keep being awesome and have a wonderful day.
Thanks all,
-Kainga Dev
Changed files in this update