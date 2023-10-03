- We've made it possible for players to sprint indefinitely in the lobby.
2.We've shortened the attack stalemate time.
(Based on the current state of player feedback, we decided to make this adjustment, even though the screen will be a bit weird in the late game, but it will improve the feel of the early game)
Last Monarch update for 3 October 2023
Minor adjustments 10/3
