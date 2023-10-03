Version 1.46 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Hidden somewhere in town there is an extra moonflower - players can advance slightly faster if they find it, potentially removing any downtime waiting altogether. ( new saves only)
- Hidden Hersha, Pete, and Tobias plushies on map (new saves only, very sorry!)
- Water Drones have a base marking their deployed tile for easier pickup alignment. Also, animation to pick it up makes more sense. Added a “machine is busy” notice if you try and pick up water drone while it is busy.
- Water drones no longer continuing to water randomly after they have finished their morning watering session.
- Water drones no longer water when it is raining. Rain sensors have been installed.
- Sword attack swipe effects added and smoothness improved.
Bugs Fixed
- Rune book can now be navigated using mouse
- Third rune Quest no longer shows pufflesyrup in quest log (updated to Fire Sap)
- Pulling up mushrooms and shells did not work with sword in hand.
- Water drone droplets was not dispensing some times (visual bug fixed)
- Water drone no longer skipping tiles some times.
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
Changed files in this update