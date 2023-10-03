 Skip to content

Dinky Guardians update for 3 October 2023

v1.02 - 03/10/2023 06:48

Build 12341403

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed HQ UI error due to missing string
  • Fixed font issues on Linux (Steam Deck)
  • Resized Knowledge Window entries

Changed files in this update

