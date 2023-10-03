- Fixed HQ UI error due to missing string
- Fixed font issues on Linux (Steam Deck)
- Resized Knowledge Window entries
Dinky Guardians update for 3 October 2023
v1.02 - 03/10/2023 06:48
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update