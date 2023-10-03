10/03 (Tue) Update - “4.5 Year Anniversary ～The Party Never Ends～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 10/03 (Tue).
- “4.5 Year Anniversary ～The Party Never Ends～” starts!
- “Anniversary Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “Skill Awakening Support ♥ V Stone Pack,” “Selection Ticket Vol.1 ♥ V Stone Set,” “Selection Ticket Vol.2 ♥ V Stone Set,” “Hopping V-Stone Set,” “New Owner Support ♥ Pack,” “4.5 Year Anniversary Logo Pack” now on sale!
- “Japan Ver. 2nd Swimsuit Contest Pack,” ““Monochrome Background Photo Filter” Pack,” ““Sepia Photo Filter” Pack,” ““High Chroma Photo Filter” Pack” now on sale!
- Added New Feature “Venus Board” !
