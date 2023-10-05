 Skip to content

Wall World update for 5 October 2023

Minor Balance Update

Build 12341288 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings wall diggers!

This small balance update improves the gaming experience during the Deep Threat DLC boss encounters. Please, make sure that you have the latest (1.2.4.512) version of the game.

List of changes:

  • Turned off Zeus's energy shield for the first encounter.
  • Turned off Zeus' air defense at the start of the encounter.
  • Reduced damage and speed of the rocket.
  • Reduced damage of the laser.
  • Minor fixes.

Thank you for your feedback and support in helping us make Wall World better. Enjoy the game 💙

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2474860/Wall_World_Deep_Threat

